KB Home Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+41.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $959.73M (+18.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KBH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.