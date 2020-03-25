Progress Software Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, March 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+38.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $112.06M (+25.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PRGS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.