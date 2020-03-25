Hilton talked up over Marriott

While Hilton Worldwide (HLT +8.6% ) and Marriott International (MAR +12.8% ) are both having strong days, Chantico Global CEO Gina Sanchez prefers one hotel stock over the other on quality.

"Hilton has very, very high operating margins, meaning that they can cut into those quite a bit. Marriott was a lot more leveraged in that regard. So I think that Hilton, of all of these, they look good on several levels -- they have good free cash flow yields, they have good net interest coverage, meaning that they have a better balance sheet, they have better operating margins and so I think that that is going to be your best bet of the stocks," explains Sanchez.

Earlier this week, Bill Ackman's Pershing Square added to its Hilton stake.