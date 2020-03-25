Baird boosts IHS Markit target amid cost containment

Baird has raised its price target on IHS Markit (INFO +0.3% ), pointing to a relatively "resilient" model and an approach to costs that should offset weaker revenues.

Earnings yesterday were solid, but Baird was focused on management outlook, which offered three scenarios depending on how quickly a macro recovery might begin (Q3, Q4, or into 2021).

Even assuming 2021 for the recovery, management sees revenue as staying slightly positive (up 1% in 2020 on an organic, pro forma basis, vs. a 4% gain if recovery begins in Q3).

And while revenue outlook is weak - particular in Transportation/Autos - that's "more than offset" by plans to aggressively manage expenses, "and as a result is expected to generate strong and better-than-expected adj. EPS (up low-double-digits pro-forma for previously announced conferences cancellation and divestiture)."

It's raised its target to $69 from $64, now implying 18% upside.