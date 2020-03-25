Goldman sees tailwinds for security software stocks

Goldman Sachs starts Rapid7 (RPD +5.6% ) with a Buy rating and $49 target, saying that security-related software "continues to offer attractive levels of exposure to growth technology."

Analyst Brian Essex also calls security software "one of the most durable IT spending categories" with RPD standing as "one of the dominant vendors in the Vulnerability Assessment and Management."

Essex also starts Tenable (TENB +8.4% ) at Buy with a $29 target.

Sailpoint (SAIL -2.6% ) is initiated at Sell and a $15 PT due to its "sizable deceleration in growth" over this past year.