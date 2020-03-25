Energy is today's standout sector but still -50% YTD

The energy sector (XLE +7.3% ) is today's top performer, extending this week's gain to ~18% even though the group is still down nearly 50% for the quarter.

Today's advance comes amid a general rebound in the stock market and an uptick in the price of oil, with April WTI +2.6% to $24.63/bbl.

High yield debt also is trading higher, which is a positive for high yield issuers such as energy companies.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC +24.1% ) is the group's biggest gainer and trails only Boeing's among the top two performers on the S&P 500.

Also: VLO +21.8% , OXY +17.5% , HFC +15.7% , APA +15.4% , PSX +14.8% , KMI +14.2% , OKE +12% , CVX +9.6% .

