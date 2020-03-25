Energy is today's standout sector but still -50% YTD

The energy sector (XLE +7.3%) is today's top performer, extending this week's gain to ~18% even though the group is still down nearly 50% for the quarter.
Today's advance comes amid a general rebound in the stock market and an uptick in the price of oil, with April WTI +2.6% to $24.63/bbl.
High yield debt also is trading higher, which is a positive for high yield issuers such as energy companies.
Marathon Petroleum (MPC +24.1%) is the group's biggest gainer and trails only Boeing's among the top two performers on the S&P 500.
Also: VLO +21.8%, OXY +17.5%, HFC +15.7%, APA +15.4%, PSX +14.8%, KMI +14.2%, OKE +12%, CVX +9.6%.
ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, GUSH, ERX, XES, DRIP, FENY, ERY, FIF, DIG, NDP, IYE, DUG, IEO, IEZ, CRAK