Mylan waives exclusive U.S. rights to generic Kaletra; shares down 4%

Aimed at increasing supply during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mylan N.V. (MYL -3.9% ) has waived its exclusive U.S. distribution rights for a generic version of AbbVie's (ABBV +2.8% ) HIV antiviral combo pill Kaletra (lopinavir/ritonavir).

Its action enables other generic firms to apply for U.S. approval.

It will earn a 180-day period of market exclusivity for being the first to file and (presumably) the first to receive an FDA nod for the tablet formulation (application currently under agency review).