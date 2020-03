Eni (E +5.3% ) says it expects to cut planned 2020 capital spending by ~€2B ($2.17B), or 25%, in response to plunging commodity prices and the coronavirus emergency.

For 2021, Eni plans to reduce capex by €2.5B-€3B, equal to 30%-35% of the amount scheduled in its business plan.

Eni expects 2020 production of 1.8M-1.84M boe/day, which should remain unchanged for 2021.

The company said yesterday it is reviewing its projects in the Middle East due to the coronavirus and oil market conditions.