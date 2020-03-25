RBC looking for CMBS buyers - WSJ

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is trying to unload more than $600M of commercial MBS seized from clients unable to meet margin calls, reports the WSJ.

Among the paper out for bid is collateral seized from troubled mortgage REIT AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT).

While some banks are discussing forbearance measures with over-extended borrowers, RBC has chosen not to wait. Possibly at issue: Companies are tapping credit lines all at once, requiring banks to come up with billions, threatening those ever-important capital ratios. Probably best to unload some loans to help offset.