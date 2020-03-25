Transportation sector pushes higher

Transportation stocks are having a strong day after the $2T coronavirus rescue package raises the profile on the sector and investor hopes economic activity can return.

Notable gainers include U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX +24.1% ), Daseke (DSKE +6.9% ), Saia (SAIA +9.7% ), J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT +9.5% ), Werner Enterprises (WERN +6.9% ), XPO Logistics (XPO +19.2% ), Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS +8.6% ), Air Transport Services Group (ATSG +4.7% ), Trinity Industries (TRN +10.9% ), Kansas City Southern (KSU +8.8% ), Union Pacific (UNP +7.1% ), CSX (CSX +6.8% ), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP +5.1% ) and Schneider National (SNDR +7% ).