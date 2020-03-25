Transportation sector pushes higher

Transportation stocks are having a strong day after the $2T coronavirus rescue package raises the profile on the sector and investor hopes economic activity can return.
Notable gainers include U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX +24.1%), Daseke (DSKE +6.9%), Saia (SAIA +9.7%), J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT +9.5%), Werner Enterprises (WERN +6.9%), XPO Logistics (XPO +19.2%), Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS +8.6%), Air Transport Services Group (ATSG +4.7%), Trinity Industries (TRN +10.9%), Kansas City Southern (KSU +8.8%), Union Pacific (UNP +7.1%), CSX (CSX +6.8%), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP +5.1%) and Schneider National (SNDR +7%).