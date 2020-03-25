Piper Sandler sees Hershey well positioned

Piper Sandler upgrades Hershey (HSY +3.5% ) after the recent share price decline wiped away concerns on valuation.

"Hershey looks well positioned to benefit from strong consumer demand and retail traffic, which we expect to offset any lost sales from its flagship stores, foodservice and travel retail. We do not see material risk to Easter candy sales from COVID-19, which could even outperform as Easter provides many consumers a needed dose of normalcy," reasons analyst Michael Lavery.

Piper Sandler moves to an Overweight rating on Hershey after having it lined up at Neutral. The firm assigns a price target of $138 to rep 9% upside potential. The PT is 20.8X the estimate for 2021 EPS.