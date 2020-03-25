Moody's warns on GM

Moody's places General Motors (GM +6.4% ) on watch negative for a possible ratings cut to junk level due to the disruption around the pandemic. Key snippets from the Moody's report are below.

"The automotive industry has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. GM remains vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company is vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread."

"A severe disruption in automotive demand due the coronavirus combined with the possibility of a follow-on economic recession, will place considerable pressure on GM's cash flow and credit metrics. Moody's review is focusing on the actions GM can take to lessen the impact of these stresses on its operating performance and liquidity, and on the pace at which GM can restore its metrics. Moody's review will also assess GM's ability to successfully pursue the long-term strategic initiatives already underway while contending with both, severely depressed demand and supply side shocks. GM will pursue these initiatives in what could be a lengthy period of stress in the automotive industry particularly affecting its core markets of North America and China."

"In its review for downgrade, Moody's expectation is that the demand for new vehicles will be reduced meaningfully over the coming months, especially in the EMEA and North American markets. This is likely to extend through the early summer at least, with a reasonable recovery from the low points commencing. Moody's current assumptions are that global demand will shrink by about 15% for all of 2020, and could be down in the range of 30% for the second quarter. Accelerating incidence of the coronavirus across the US and EMEA could lead to even more extended production shutdowns and a much delayed recovery in unit sales."