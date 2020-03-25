Mortgage servicers gain with Heights' expectations of funding facility

The Fed and the Treasury Department may create a funding facility for mortgage servicers, using some of the funds earmarked in the draft coronavirus relief legislation now under discussion, writes Heights Capital Markets Edwin Groshans in a note.

A liquidity facility would benefit Mr. Cooper (COOP +18.7% ), PennyMac Financial (PFSI +13.5% ), Ocwen Financial (OCN +7.1% ), and Walker & Dunlop (WD +3.8% ), as well as other companies that service Fannie-Freddie or Ginnie Mae insured MBS, he said.

It's not clear if the facility would be extended to servicers of private mortgage, so he'll be on the lookout for the final language of the CARES Act and/or the term sheet from a Fed facility.