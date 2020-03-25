UnitedHealth-led study backs efficacy of self-collected test for COVID-19

Results from a study led by UnitedHealth Group Research & Development and OptumCare showed that COVID-19 tests performed on specimens collected by patients themselves, rather than healthcare professionals, are on par with the current approach.

Specifically, the sensitivity of self-administered COVID-19 tests was more than 90%, consistent with clinician-administered results. The study, prepared for publication, included almost 500 patients at OptumCare facilities in Washington state.

Widespread adoption of self-sampling would reduce exposure for healthcare workers while improving efficiency.

