Repsol to cut 2020 planned capex by 26%, or more than €1B

Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY +1.6% ) says it will cut capital spending by more than €1B ($1.08B) this year, or ~26%, to limit the damage caused by tumbling oil and gas prices and the coronavirus.

Repsol says the measures it is taking will ensure its financial debt at the end of the year does not increase compared with the end of 2019.

The company will maintain its €0.55/share dividend payout in July, but it is shelving plans for a share buyback of as much as 5% of share capital.

Repsol also says the presentation of its new strategic plan, scheduled for May, will be postponed "until the social and business outlook becomes clearer."