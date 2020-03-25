Vodafone completes tower merger with Inwit

The merger of Vodafone's (VOD +6.5% ) towers unit with Inwit is complete.

The deal was cleared by the European Commission earlier this month, leading to a heavy cash inflow for Vodafone (of about €2.14B).

It will be effective next week, when Vodafone Europe will receive 360.2M shares in Inwit.

The end result of the transaction is that Inwit will be controlled by Vodafone and Telecom Italia (OTCPK:TIAJF), each of which will hold 37.5%. The remainder of Inwit's shares will be listed on the Milan exchange.