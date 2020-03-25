China Rapid Finance signs LOI for its sale

China Rapid Finance (XRF +30.9% ) enters a non-binding letter of intent on investment and cooperation with SOS Health Rescue Services, under which China Rapid Finance would be acquired by SOS Health.

The merger, if completed, will allow XRF to enter the growing area of consumer health services and health care-related financial services.

The transaction is subject to numerous conditions and there's no assurance that a transaction will be completed.

The two companies target signing an initial agreement by the end of the month.

Terms of the potential deal weren't disclosed.