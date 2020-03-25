Airbus union seeks strike over restart of Spain operations

The CGT, an Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +10.9% ) labor union, calls for an indefinite strike in Spain to protest restarting production operations despite the coronavirus crisis.

Airbus earlier this week partially resumed production operations in Spain and France after a four-day pause while it implemented safety and health measures.

CGT says Airbus' decision to restart Spain operations is putting lives in danger in order to maintain activities that are not essential; the company says it is ensuring the safety of its employees while securing the continuity of its business.