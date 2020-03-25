Sono-Tek announces interim sales for FY2020

Sono-Tek's (OTCQX:SOTK) preliminary sales FY20 was ~$15.4, 32% Y/Y, with net income to increase five-folds to reach ~$1M from $0.16M

Revenues benefited from growth of both specialty glass coating equipment and the addition of OMNIbot, new robotic coating equipment product line.

Finished the year with the shipment of largest order to date, valued at $1.6M

Assuming no customer shipment delays due to COVID-19 impact, of which there can be no assurance, and based on current backlog, shipments, and proposal activity, Sono-Tek expects to report revenue growth of ~30% Y/Y for Q1 2021

The Company’s final financial results is expected by mid-May 2020.