Apple mulls 5G iPhone delay - Nikkei

Apple (AAPL +1.3% ) is preparing for the potential delay of its 5G iPhone lineup that's meant to launch this fall, according to Nikkei Asian Review sources.

Supply chain constraints could force the delay, but a source says that Apple is also concerned the coronavirus pandemic might lower consumer appetite for phone upgrades.

Early this year, the tech giant gave suppliers an aggressive target of 100M 5G devices for this year.

The sources say Apple is keeping an eye on the evolving situation and will make a decision by May at the latest.