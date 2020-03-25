Par Pacific to cut throughput fares for Hawaii refinery due to coronavirus

Par Pacific (PARR +9.9% ) says it has reduced throughput rates and will defer scheduled maintenance at its Hawaii refineries to accommodate reduced demand for refined products because of the coronavirus.

While crude runs will be lowered during the period, the company says the proposed reduction will allow it to maintain an ample supply of refined products to satisfy Hawaii's current demand.

Par Pacific also says it will delay a planned turnaround of the Hawaii system until Q3.

The company's Hawaii refining and distribution operations include 148K bbl/day of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the state's major islands and 91 retail locations.