Up nearly 7% at the session high, the Dow minutes before the close is ahead only 2.8% . The S&P is up just 1.7% , and the Nasdaq has moved into the red .

Possibly hurting stocks ... Folks are finding out the pork-ish details of the stimulus bill, and there's chatter it could get held up.

Senator Bernie Sanders isn't happy with the unemployment benefit provisions, and NY Governor Andrew Cuomo - effectively the shadow president at the moment - calls the bill "terrible" for his state.