Valero shuts ethanol plants, declares force majeure due to virus - Bloomberg

Valero Energy (VLO +13.7% ) is closing at least two of its ethanol plants and declaring force majeure on shipments of dried distillers grains or corn purchases, Bloomberg reports.

The company is temporarily closing its plants in Albion, Neb., and Albert City, Iowa, after the coronavirus hurt gasoline demand worldwide, according to the report.

Valero reportedly cites physical restraints to move or store corn ethanol as reasons for the plant closures, as tank availability has "severely declined" due to excess gasoline and ethanol supplies.