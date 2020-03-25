Wyndham Destinations pulls guidance, suspends buybacks

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) says it's withdrawing its full-year 2020 guidance due to the impact of COVID-19 on travel demand and the global economy.

The company says even if leisure travel is suspended for an extended period, it has the cash and liquidity necessary to sustain the business.

As expected, the cancellations of reservations at the WYND's resorts and significant declines in tourist travel near the company's sales centers have led to significant declines in its vacation ownership interest sales.

Wyndham plans to pursue actions to improve liquidity by reducing capital expenditures, inventory spending and operating expenses, as well as other actions including suspending share repurchases.

Source: Press Release