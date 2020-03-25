PREIT executes leases for more than $4M annual rent in March

Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) says it has executed leases for over $4M in annual gross rent since March 1, including 14 new leases for annual gross rent of $1.4M and 20 renewals for annual gross rent of $2.9M.

Completed the sale of three outparcels for gross proceeds of $8M YTD.

Expects to finalize its credit facility amendment by the end of March.

Two anchor replacements recently opened without grand opening activity — Dick's Sporting Goods at Valley Mall and Burlington at Dartmouth Mall, both replacing Sears Stores.

All of its enclosed mall properties are closed in the nine states in which it operates, though some restaurants and exterior-facing tenants remain open.