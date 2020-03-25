Vir inks deal with Xencor for antibody-extending technology

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) has in-licensed non-exclusive rights to Xencor's (NASDAQ:XNCR) Xtend Fc technology aimed at extending the half-lives of novel antibodies it is investigating for the potential treatment of COVID-19.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vir will be responsible for all R&D, regulatory and commercial activities. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.

Xencor's Xtend XmAb Fc domains increase circulating half-life by increasing binding affinity to a receptor called FcRn which is present inside lysosomes in epithelial cells lining blood vessels. They "rescue" antibodies from the degradation that make most proteins short-lived in circulation.