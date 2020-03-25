Shoe Carnival +16% after earnings topper

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) reports comparable store sales increased 3.2% in Q4.

Gross profit margin rose 70 bps to 29.1% of sales during the quarter. Merchandise margin increased 0.7 percentage points and buying, distribution and occupancy expenses remained flat as a percentage of net sales.

SCVL's pandemic update: "Our strong balance sheet and prudent expense management provides us the financial flexibility to keep our steady footing during this challenging economic time. In addition, our long-standing vendor relationships and proven history of good inventory management enables us to remain agile."

SCVL +16.44% AH.

Previously: Shoe Carnival EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (March 25)