PennyMac Mortgage resets expectations for 2020 taxable income

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) cuts its dividend by 47% to preserve its liquidity.

"A quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share, combined with the dividends for our preferred shares, is consistent with PMT’s expectations for taxable income in 2020, which is the basis for REIT distribution requirements," said PMT Executive Chairman Stanford L. Kurland.

The REIT says it hasn't received any margin calls related to its credit risk transfer or mortgage servicing rights investment and it hasn't sold any assets in recent weeks other than newly originated loans sold in the ordinary course of its correspondent production business.

"Our liquidity planning takes into consideration upcoming needs, including the repayment of exchangeable senior notes due May 1," said President and CEO David Spector.

