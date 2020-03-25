Fitch Ratings takes MGM Resorts down another notch

Fitch Ratings drops its default rating on MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) to BB- from B'.

The rating agency lowers its outlook to Negative from Stable.

"The downgrade primarily reflects MGM's decreased financial flexibility following the recent sale-leaseback transactions as well as the severe disruption to global gaming caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The sale and leaseback of Bellagio and MGM Grand, the company's last two flagship Las Vegas Strip assets, reduce MGM's liquidity levers vis-à-vis ability to monetize assets and increase MGM's rent obligations to unaffiliated parties... Largely as a result of the asset sales as well as MGM's expressed interest in reducing its stake in MGP, Fitch has revised lease adjusted debt/EBITDAR downgrade sensitivity for MGM from 'BB' to 'BB-' to 5.5x from 6.0x and set a downgrade sensitivity of 6.0x from BB- to B+."

"Due to the operating disruption caused by coronavirus, Fitch expects MGM's 2020 consolidated lease adjusted gross leverage to be well above 5.5x and the company's cash burn to be $1.4 billion compared to $1.1 billion in positive Fitch-defined FCF in Fitch prior forecast for 2020."