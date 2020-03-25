CEO, COO out at Groupon; shares -1.5%

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) says Rich Williams is "no longer serving" as its CEO, and Steve Krenzer is also no longer the chief operating officer.

The board has named Aaron Cooper, the company's president of North America, to serve as CEO in the interim.

Both Williams and Krenzer will remain employees of the company, it says.

The board's set a committee to find a permanent CEO, and Cooper is expected to participate in that search.