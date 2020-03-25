Icahn Enterprises outlook turns negative at S&P

S&P Global Ratings revises its outlook on Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to negative from stable as volatility in the oil and equity markets has a "significant negative impact on Icahn's portfolio."

S&P anticipated loan-to-value ratio is now close to 45%, its downside trigger for Icahn.

Affirms Icahn's BB+ issuer credit rating and senior unsecured debt ratings — that's one level below investment grade.

"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the company could sustain an LTV ratio above 45% during the next 12 months absent any significant uptick in equity and oil markets," S&P says.