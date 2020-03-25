MasterCraft pulls guidance, suspends manufacturing

MasterCraft (NASDAQ:MCFT) says it's suspending manufacturing operations to protect the health of its employees and balance wholesale production with retail demand.

The company also says it drew down $35M on its revolving credit agreement as a precautionary measure in order to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility. MasterCraft says in the event of an extended manufacturing operation suspension or lower retail demand environment, the proceeds from the draw-down will be used to ensure the ongoing viability of operations.

MasterCraft is also withdrawing its prior guidance due to the uncertainty amid the pandemic.

Shares of MasterCraft are down 62% over the last four weeks.