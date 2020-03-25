CBL Properties draws down its credit line

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) draws down $280M, representing substantially all of its remaining available balance on its credit line.

"This action serves to maximize our financial flexibility during this period of uncertainty," said CEO Stephen Lebovitz. "As a reminder, we are also preserving liquidity through the suspension of our preferred and common stock dividends and have no unsecured debt maturities until 2023."

Withdraws guidance due to uncertainty regarding the Covid-19 pandemic's impacts.

