Stocks gain but back off highs on Sanders threat

The S&P and Dow notched their first back-to-back gains since February but pared much of their moves late in the session after Sen. Bernie Sanders threatened to hold up Congress' $2T economic stimulus package.

At the close, Dow +2.4% and S&P 500 +1.1% , but the Nasdaq ended slightly in the red, -0.4% .

Boeing soared +24.3% to boost the Dow, jumping along with shares of airlines and aerospace companies on bets that the industry would be one of the major beneficiaries of the stimulus package.

The downtrodden energy sector ( +4.7% ) topped today's leaderboard, as WTI crude oil closed +2% to $24.49/bbl.

U.S. Treasury yields: 2-year yield 0.33%, 10-year yield 0.85%.

But the yield on one-month and three-month T-bills dropped below zero.