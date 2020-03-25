Fluor unveils stockholder rights pact

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) says it adopted a limited duration stockholder rights agreement to encourage anyone seeking to acquire the company to negotiate with the board prior to attempting a takeover.

The rights will be exercisable only if a person or group acquires 10% or more of the company's outstanding common stock.

The energy sector has increasingly adopted such defensive strategies since Saudi Arabia and Russia failed this month to reach a deal on production cuts, slashing the price of crude oil and the value of many oil and gas companies..

There was some speculation last year that Fluor could become a takeover target by a rival such as Jacobs or Bechtel.