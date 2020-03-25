Sabra Health next in line to cut dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) cuts the quarterly dividend it expects to declare in May to 30 cents per share from 45 cents to preserve capital due to the uncertainty regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is impossible to predict the ultimate impact on our operators. We believe that reducing the quarterly dividend is an appropriate response to enhance the company’s management of this pandemic," said CEO and Chairman Rick Matros.

The dividend cut would generate ~$30M of cash savings per quarter.

Availability under its revolving credit facility is $895M; the company has no significant debt maturities until 2024.

Indefinitely postpones its potential $150M senior housing investment that was referenced in the company’s Feb. 24, 2020 press release and does not expect any material acquisitions or other investments in the near term.

Refinanced its 2024 maturities by entering into $225M notional amount of 10-year interest rate swaps which become effective May 1, 2024 at an average swap rate of 0.97%.