Outfront draws down rest of revolver, updates guidance

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) has taken liquidity measures and updated its outlook in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company has drawn the balance of a $500M revolving credit facility, and added it to cash on hand of about $59.1M (as of Dec. 31). It notes only the revolving portion of its senior facilities is subject to a maintenance covenant (of net secured leverage ratio no greater than 4.5x; it was 1.2x on Dec. 31, before the drawdown).

Senior credit facilities have various baskets for taking on more debt, including a total leverage ratio basket of no greater than 6.0x. Adjusting for the drawdown, it would be 5.4x.

The company's next debt maturity is $500M in 5.625% senior notes due in February 2024.

Along with freezes on headcount and tuck-in acquisitions, the company has updated its guidance: It now sees Q1 total revenue growth between flat and low-single-digit growth. It's withdrawing full-year expectations for AFFO growth.