AvalonBay takes actions related to Covid-19 impact

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) says it's waiving late fees an providing flexible lease renewal options for its residents at no rent increase for leases expiring through June 30, 2020.

Also creating payment plans for residents unable to pay their rent due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Withdraws 2020 outlook.

Has drawn $750M from its $1.75B credit facility; existing cash balance is $755M including the amount drawn from the credit line.

Has access to ~$1.8B of liquidity as of March 25.

Has not started the construction of any new development communities in 2020, and will evaluate future starts on an individual basis, based on evolving economic and market conditions.

Total rental revenue for established communities for two months ended Feb. 29, 2020 increased 3.2% Y/Y.

Physical occupancy for established communities for the week ending March 22, 2020 was 96.1%, vs. 95.8% during the same week in March 2019.