Ford credit rating cut to junk at S&P; Moody's also warns

S&P trims Ford's (NYSE:F) rating to BB+ from BBB-. The rating is now on "watch" as well, suggesting another cut could come soon.

Moody's also places Ford on watch for a ratings downgrade after cutting to Ba2 from Ba1.

Moody's on Ford: "Ford remains vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company is vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread... Today's action reflects the impact on Ford of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. Ford's ratings, including the Ba2 CFR, reflect what is an already-stressed credit profile and a very long- term restructuring program. The company is now additionally burdened by the prospect of a severe and prolonged decline in automotive markets precipitated by the coronavirus... Ford's financial performance is weaker than Moody's expected. For the year ending December 31, 2019, Ford's automotive operations had an EBITA margin of 0.9%, EBITA/interest of 0.8x, and free cash flow of negative $3.8 billion. Moreover, there was an unexpected erosion in operating efficiencies in the company's core North American market, as well as a problem-plagued launch of the strategically important Explorer SUV."

Shares are off marginally in after hours trade.

