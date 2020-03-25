Denison announces overnight marketed offering

Denison Mines (NYSEMKT:DNN) announces an overnight marketed public offering for minimum gross proceeds of US$4M

The price and number of shares offered are yet to be determined

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of Offered Shares sold.

The Offering is expected to close on or about April 9, 2020 and the proceeds are anticipated to be used to fund business activities planned for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021, as well as for general working capital purposes