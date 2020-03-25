City Office REIT shifts capital priorities

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) lowers its dividend and pauses acquisition activity given the uncertain operating environment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Quarterly dividend drops to 15 cents per share from 23.5 cents.

The REIT doesn't intend to acquire any properties this year and instead intends to allocate capital to the previously announced $100M share repurchase program and to continue to operate with lower leverage.

CIO has more than $140M unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and more than $90M of further availability under its unsecured credit facility.

Previously: City Office REIT cuts dividend by 36% (March 25)