Summit Hotel to suspend dividends, draws down $125M from credit line

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) expects to suspend dividends on its common stock and operating partnership starting with Q1 2020, a move that will conserve $19M of cash quarterly.

Draws down an additional $125M on its $400M unsecured revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure to ensure sufficient liquidity to meets its funding needs for the foreseeable future.

Currently has $135M of consolidated unrestricted corporate cash on hand and an additional $170M of undrawn availability on its unsecured revolving credit facility. The company has no debt maturing before November 2022.

Cost-cutting measures include reduction of labor and elimination of certain services and amenities at all hotels.

Will temporarily suspend operations at certain hotels in response to specific government mandates or as the result of the current adverse market conditions.