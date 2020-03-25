Montage Resources cuts 2020 capex by 23%, affirms production target

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) says it will reduce its planned 2020 capital spending to $145M-$165M from previous guidance of $190M-$210M, a 23% reduction at the midpoint.

But Montage reaffirms its full-year production guidance of 570M-590M cfe/day (82% gas), driven by expected outperformance in Q1, further improved cycle times for turn-to-sales and a gassier well mix.

Montage also says it will shift activity to reduce Ohio Marcellus weighted activity and increase Utica Dry Gas weighted activity.

The company says its projected 2020 production profile remains significantly above its firm transportation commitments and provides multiple options regarding development activity.