Dakota Access Pipeline needs new environmental review, court rules

Energy Transfer's (NYSE:ET) Dakota Access Pipeline hit a roadblock today, as a federal judge struck down permits for the pipeline and ordered a full environmental review of the project.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia sided with North Dakota's Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, who had sued over the project, ordering the Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a new environmental impact statement.

The ruling does not immediately affect the 1,200-mile pipeline's operations; in the next phase of the case, a judge will weigh whether the pipeline should be shut down.

The EIS required by the court is more thorough than the environmental assessment the Army Corps completed earlier and could take years to complete.