Trump urges Congress to pass relief package without delay

President Trump urges Congress to pass the economic relief bill "without delay" during the daily coronavirus task force briefing.

"This $2.2T legislation is bigger — I believe — ever passed in Congress," Trump said, speaking about the pending legislation that the Senate is ironing out an issue on over unemployment insurance.

Independent contractors, self-employed will be eligible.

The more than $500B for particularly hard-hit industries bans stock buybacks and puts "tough limits on executive compensation," he said.

Trump has approved major disaster declarations for New York, California, Washington, Iowa, Louisiana, Texas, and Florida.

The White House has a team that's in constant communication with local officials. He says he's doing everything we can to help New York City.

"It's hard not to be happy with the job we're doing," Trump said.

Update at 6:13 PM: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Treasury will allow FDIC-insured banks to make loans to small businesses through the bill's programs.

Stimulus will unlock $4T for Fed and Treasury.

6:15 PM: The small business loans should allow the businesses to pay their employees for three months; the loans will be forgiven if the businesses retain their employees.

6:19 PM: Regarding the snag the bill has hit in the Senate, Mnuchin said he doesn't think the provision for enhanced unemployment insurance creates an incentive for workers to leave their jobs. "Americans want to keep working," he said.

Four Republican Senators are holding up the vote because they see the enhanced uninsurance section as sometimes paying better than if the workers continue with their current employers.

"Our expectation is the bill passes the Senate tonight and goes to the House tomorrow," Mnuchin said.

6:25 PM: He expects direct payments to American workers within three weeks "when we have depositary information."

6:35 PM: When it comes to reopening businesses, Trump said "I'm not going to do anything rash or hasty." He said he'll consult with his health expert — Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx — before he makes a decision.

"By Easter, we'll have a recommendation," he said.

6:37 PM: Vice President Mike Pence notes that the country is in the 10th day of the "15 days to slow the spread" plan.

6:40 PM: ~432K Covid-19 tests have been performed, excluding hospitals and local labs, Pence said.

6:50 PM: Four counties, all in the New York City metro area, account for 56% of all new Covid-19 cases, Dr. Birx said.

The testing backlog is almost worked through, she said, which will give clearer picture of how many new cases there are.

In the New York area, the number of new cases has been consistent for the past three days, she said.

6:53 PM: Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said Chinese colleagues found that once they started relaxing travel restrictions, they started discovering "imported" cases of Covid-19. So Fauci stressed the importance of monitoring people that travel into the country once restrictions ease.

He also said that the U.S. needs to be prepared for Covid-19 to become a seasonal disease that may come back each winter.

6:57 PM: Pence said there are "tens of thousands" of ventilators used in surgery that can be converted for use with Covid-19 patients.

7:02 PM: When asked if it's helpful for ordinary citizens to sew and donate masks to hospitals, Fauci said, "I don't see that now as a necessity" due to the ramp-up of masks being shipped.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.