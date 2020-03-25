Minnesota Supreme Court to hear Polymet appeal on permits

PolyMet Mining (NYSEMKT:PLM) says the Minnesota Supreme Court has granted a review of an appeals court ruling earlier this week on the NorthMet permit to mine and dam safety permits.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals had sent an air emissions permit for the NorthMet copper-nickel mine back to state regulators for further review, providing a victory to environmental groups who oppose the project.

The appeals court found the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency did not adequately evaluate whether the permit requested by PolyMet accurately reflected the size and scope of the proposed mine.