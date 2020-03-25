Nordstrom extends closures, announces employee measures

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is extending its temporary store closure at least another week.

U.S. and Canada stores will extend through April 5, the company says. That includes Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Trunk Club, Jeffrey, Nordstrom Local and Last Chance.

Store employees will be paid through April 5 and receive benefits through April.

With a smaller workforce needed, Nordstrom will be furloughing "a portion" of corporate employees for six weeks, starting April 5.

The Executive Leadership Group will forgo a part of their salary, and Pete and Erik Nordstrom will decline their salary from April through September.

And all boardmembers are forgoing cash compensation for six months.