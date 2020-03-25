Terex pulls 2020 guidance, suspends buybacks

Terex (NYSE:TEX) is withdrawing its 2020 guidance as a result of "evolving impact" of COVID-19 on the economy.

"The uncertainty around the impact on our financial and operating results of the COVID-19 situation cannot be reasonably estimated at this time," the company says in a filing.

Meanwhile, "We have developed contingency plans for our operations and are taking appropriate steps to reduce operating expenses." That includes temporary shutdowns of manufacturing facilities, adjusting schedules elsewhere, reducing supplier component purchases in line with reduced production, and "aggressively" managing all controllable costs.

The company has suspended buybacks as well.