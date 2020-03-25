Help sought to keep wind, solar projects alive during virus outbreak

Wind and solar companies (TAN, FAN) are pleading with D.C. lawmakers for help after not being included in the $2T federal coronavirus stimulus plan.

The package does not include tax credit extensions and direct pay provisions that Democrats and solar and wind industry groups wanted for help with supply chain and economic disruptions caused by the virus.

The companies argue that their challenges are unique because they face strict deadlines for claiming the credits passed by Congress years ago, and they say the coronavirus almost certainly will cause some projects that had planned to use those credits to miss their opportunity.

The sector already is experiencing labor stoppages in states such as California that are under stay at home orders to help slow spread of the virus, and shipments of solar panels and other components have been disrupted due to lockdown orders in Asia and Europe.

Potentially relevant tickers include PEGI, FSLR, SPWR, RUN, VSLR