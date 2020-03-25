American Axle pulls 2020 guidance, updates on liquidity

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is the latest to withdraw 2020 guidance due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"In addition, we have implemented significant measures to adjust our operations to our customers' revised production schedules, which include flexing our variable cost structure and intensely managing our controllable expenses," it says.

It says as of today it had more than $600M cash on hand, including a recent drawdown on revolving credit of $200M. Also accounting for the drawdown, it has about $700M available on its committed revolving credit facility, and about $90M in foreign credit facilities.

There are no significant debt maturities before October 2022.